UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Europe Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 400,000: AFP Tally

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 01:48 PM

Europe coronavirus death toll passes 400,000: AFP tally

More than 400,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus have been registered in Europe, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources around 0800 GMT Saturda

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :More than 400,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus have been registered in Europe, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources around 0800 GMT Saturday.

The second-worst hit global region after Latin America and the Caribbean, 400,649 people have died of Covid-19 in Europe among 17,606,370 confirmed cases.

Of these, 36,147 occurred in the past week alone -- the continent's worst seven-day total since the pandemic began.

Britain accounted for almost two-thirds of the European deaths at 57,551 from almost 1.6 million infections, followed by Italy with 53,677 deaths and 1.5 million infections, France (51,914 deaths, 2.2 million cases), Spain (44,668 deaths, 1.6 million cases) and Russia (39,068 deaths, 2.2 million cases).

Related Topics

Russia Europe France Died Spain Italy From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russian Economy to Decline by 4.5% in 2020 - Accou ..

3 minutes ago

Three more patients die of COVID-19 in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago

Tasman edge Auckland with late penalty in New Zeal ..

17 minutes ago

Italian Embassy to arrange virtual meeting for set ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan's "Engage Africa" policy aimed at closer ..

17 minutes ago

Shah Mehmood Qureshi meets Somalian deputy FM; dis ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.