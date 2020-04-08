UrduPoint.com
Europe Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 60,000: AFP Tally

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 10:44 PM

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 60,000 people in Europe alone as of 1615 GMT Wednesday, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 60,000 people in Europe alone as of 1615 GMT Wednesday, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources.

That figure accounts for more than 70 percent of the deaths so far officially recorded worldwide.

