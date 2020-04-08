Europe Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 60,000: AFP Tally
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 10:44 PM
The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 60,000 people in Europe alone as of 1615 GMT Wednesday, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources
That figure accounts for more than 70 percent of the deaths so far officially recorded worldwide.