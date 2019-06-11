UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Europe Court Censures Moldova For 'extra-legal Transfer' Of 5 Turks

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 08:20 PM

Europe court censures Moldova for 'extra-legal transfer' of 5 Turks

Europe's top rights court on Tuesday condemned Moldova over the "extra-legal transfer" of five Turkish nationals over their alleged ties to an Islamic preacher blamed for an attempted coup in 2016

Strasbourg, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Europe's top rights court on Tuesday condemned Moldova over the "extra-legal transfer" of five Turkish nationals over their alleged ties to an Islamic preacher blamed for an attempted coup in 2016.

They were among a group of seven who were arrested in Moldova in September 2018 and put on a special plane back to Turkey in a joint operation between Turkish and Moldovan intelligence.

"Arresting the applicants and extraditing them to Turkey amounted to an extra-legal transfer" the Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said.

It found that Moldova's transfer of the five men had violated their rights to freedom, security and to private and family life.

All were in their 40s and working for Orizont, a network of private secondary schools which has operated in Moldova since the early 1990s.

Turkey accuses the Orizont schools of ties to Fethullah Gulen, the Pennsylvania-based Muslim preacher Ankara says was behind the failed coup of July 2016. Gulen has consistently denied the charges.

The five were arrested by the Moldovan secret service and taken directly to Chisinau airport and put on a specially-chartered plane.

Their families had no knowledge of their fate for several weeks.

All five are currently detained in Turkey. Two other teachers were also transferred with them.

- 25,000 Euros in damages - In forcibly transferring them back to Turkey, the Moldovan authorities had circumvented the guarantees offered them by domestic and international law, the court found, ordering Chisinau to pay each man 25,000 euros ($28,300) in damages.

Following the coup bid, Turkey launched a crackdown that has seen tens of thousands of people taken into custody over alleged ties to Gulen while more than 140,000 public sector employees have been sacked or suspended.

Turkey is a member of the Council of Europe (CoE), the pan-European rights body to which the ECHR belongs. The ECHR has on multiple occasions condemned Turkey over prosecutions in the wake of the coup bid.

Turkey has conducted several operations to snatch coup suspects from the territory of other countries, usually with the approval and sometimes help of the local authorities,As well as Moldova, suspects were taken from Kosovo, Gabon and Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Europe Turkey Man Chisinau Ankara Gabon Moldova July September 2016 2018 Muslim Family From Top Airport Court

Recent Stories

Adam Yates takes Criterium yellow as Froome seriou ..

4 minutes ago

WHO convenes emergency meeting after Ebola spreads ..

4 minutes ago

Gayle relishing taking on England quicks, says Wes ..

4 minutes ago

Trump plans 'significant' troop announcement for P ..

4 minutes ago

Indian Prime Minister to Avoid Pakistani Airspace ..

4 minutes ago

Elysee Palace Rules Out Putin-Macron Summit This W ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.