Europe court condemns Turkey over post-coup arrests of judges

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday ruled that Turkey had acted unlawfully by arresting over 400 judges and prosecutors after a failed 2016 coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Strasbourg, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday ruled that Turkey had acted unlawfully by arresting over 400 judges and prosecutors after a failed 2016 coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Responding to a complaint brought by 427 people who were members of the Turkish judiciary at the time and then arrested, the court said their detentions were marked by "unlawfulness" and ordered Ankara to pay damages to each applicant.