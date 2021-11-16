Europe court orders Georgia to ensure safety of hunger-striking Saakashvili

The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday ordered Georgia to ensure the safety of its jailed former president Mikheil Saakashvili as concerns mount for his health after almost seven weeks on hunger strike

Georgia must take steps "to inform the Court about the applicant's current state of health, to ensure his safety in prison, and to provide him with appropriate medical care for the post-hunger-strike recovery period," the ECHR said in response to a complaint brought by Saakashvili about his conditions.