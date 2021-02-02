Europe Currently Has No Plans to Build Crewed Spacecraft as Idea Lacks Support - ESA Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) European countries currently have no plans to develop their own crewed spacecraft, as there is no support for this initiative from the member states of the European Space Agency (ESA), Jan Woerner, the outgoing ESA director general told Sputnik in an interview.

European astronauts used to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) on Russia's Soyuz spacecraft under US quotas, taking the place of US astronauts in accordance with an agreement between the ESA and NASA. The European astronauts are set to switch to flying on US spacecraft this year as the United States has resumed the use of its own space shuttle.

"Right now Europe does not have plan to build a human transportation capacity again. There is no support of the member states at the time," Woerner said.

The ESA used to have plans to develop its own crewed spacecraft, such as a small shuttle Hermes, which was supposed to be carried on the Ariane 6 launch vehicle, the executive noted.

"When I was still the head of the German Aerospace Center, I started the initiative to come back to the human spaceflight in Europe and this is not in contrast to cooperation with Russia or the United States, but the idea at that time was to have a redundant system. Redundant means if one system fails, we still can fly. And we have had this situation after retirement of the [US] shuttle, there was only one system [Soyuz]. And we know that sometimes issues occur with the very experienced and reliable Soyuz rocket. Therefore, I believe, to have redundant systems within friends, of East and West, is very important," Woerner underlined.

According to the ESA director general, Europe remains open to flying on Russia's Soyuz spacecraft under either a good barter deal with Russia's space corporation Roscosmos or under the deal between NASA and the Russian space agency.