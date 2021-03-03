Europe Debates Issue of Vaccination Passports After European Council Summit

At the last week's virtual summit of the European Council, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and several other heads of state voiced their enthusiasm for vaccination passports to restart the freedom to travel

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) At the last week's virtual summit of the European Council, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and several other heads of state voiced their enthusiasm for vaccination passports to restart the freedom to travel.

This was followed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen saying this Monday that the commission is planning to present its legislative proposal for the so-called digital green pass that would allow those vaccinated to freely travel once again.

The idea itself is not new, with some countries already moving in that direction on their own. For example, in February, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his Israel counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu announced a bilateral green pass that would enable vaccinated Israelis to enter Greece without having to endure onerous coronavirus-related restrictions.

Other heads of state, led by French President Emmanuel Macron, are against such initiatives for the reason that it would be "undemocratic" to let people who are already vaccinated travel freely before the vaccination campaigns are completed.

"Some leaders, particularly the French president, feel that it is only when some 70 percent of the population is vaccinated that such a passport could be introduced, with restrictions ... In other word, at the present rhythm of vaccination in countries such as France (4-5% of the population vaccinated), the vaccination passport could not be introduced before next winter, killing the coming tourist season, while many citizens are already vaccinated," a diplomat working at the European Council told Sputnik.

As things currently stand, we have two approaches clashing with each other. Some think that a vaccination passport must be created immediately by the European Commission and distributed to those who are vaccinated. Others say that a vaccination passport can only be introduced, once everyone who wants to be vaccinated does so.

The issue is also tied up with the notion that those vaccinated should or could get permission to go to a restaurant, cinema, concerts or other events in their countries. The same discussion ensues there with most governments partial to the idea that such measures should only be introduced when all people who want to are inoculated, for the sake of fairness. Some, like comedian Jacques Bourgaux of the Theatre Royal du Parc in Brussels, see it as somewhat petty toward the already-inoculated.

"I don't understand this jealous attitude and refusal to let those who are already vaccinated go to the theater ... Our customers are mainly senior citizens. They are actually those that are prioritized by the government to be vaccinated. Why not let them return to the theater without seat limitations, already now, so that theaters can re-open and play, not to a full house of course, but to a gradually larger public?" Bourgaux told Sputnik.

Those WHO support introduction of vaccination passports cite similar requirements that are already on the books.

"The vaccination passport or International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis has existed for a long time.

It is yellow in color and must be approved by WHO. From its inception, it imposed vaccination for a series of dangerous tropical diseases, for some 40 countries that cannot be entered without this vaccination," Thierry Mariani, an EU lawmaker from the French National Rally party and a former French transport minister, told Sputnik.

Pietro Fiocchi, a EU lawmaker from the Brothers of Italy party, concurs but doubts the ability of Brussels to make good on its promise.

"But of course the European Commission is going to make it into an elephant, discuss forever on how to treat the citizens who refused to be vaccinated ... But that is not all: there is no European database on vaccines at the European level, and such a list will not be available for some countries. Moreover considering the inefficiency of bureaucracy in many countries and the time it takes to get a passport, the production and filing of the passports might take ages even if they start early," the lawmaker told Sputnik.

Both agree that airlines will march to the sound of their own drum, regardless of what European officials have to say.

"For the airlines, IATA [International Air Transport Association] will take care of the issue and define rules for access on planes and it will obviously be better to be vaccinated. Even Air France no longer depends on the French government, which is only a 14% shareholder. President Macron can say whatever he wants. He doesn't control anything at all," Mariani said.

Nevertheless, those opinions are not shared across the board

"With such minor amount of people having been vaccinated across Europe so far following the 'fiasco' of the EU vaccination strategy, the idea of a COVID-19 passport is hasty while many EU leaders have opposed this idea right from the start," Dimitrios Papadimoulis, the vice president of the European Parliament and the head of the delegation the Greek party Syriza, told Sputnik, adding that a common vaccination certificate should be used for medical purposes only and urging "full respect to the principle of non-discrimination."

This Tuesday, the World Health Organization held a press conference, discussing different issues, including the vaccination passport idea. Its executive director, Michael Ryan said WHO provided advice to governments and stressed the importance of distributing vaccines in an equitable fashion around the world.

Meanwhile, Catharina de Kat, the spokesperson for WHO Regional Office for Europe, told Sputnik that when it comes to vaccination passports there is a need for a risk-based approach that takes into account local circumstances and preferences.

"WHO has set up a Smart Vaccination Consortium to set standards for digital vaccine cards, irrespective of the context the cards will be used in. At the global level, we believe that the focus should be on vaccinating health workers and older people in all countries, rather than all people in some countries, especially given the limited availability of vaccines globally," the official added.