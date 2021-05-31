Europe demands answers after US-Danish spying claims

(@FahadShabbir)

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :France warned Monday that alleged US spying on European allies using Danish underwater cables would be "extremely serious" if confirmed, as questions mounted over whether Denmark knew what the US was doing.

In an investigative report on Sunday, Danish public broadcaster Danmarks Radio (DR) revealed together with several other European media outlets that the US National Security Agency (NSA) had eavesdropped on Danish underwater internet cables from 2012 to 2014 to spy on top politicians in Germany, Sweden, Norway and France.

The NSA was able to access text messages, telephone calls and internet traffic including searches, chats and messaging services -- including those of Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, then-foreign minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier and then-opposition leader Peer Steinbruck, DR said.

"It is extremely serious," France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune told France Info radio.

"We need to see if our partners in the EU, the Danes, have committed errors or faults in their cooperation with American services." He added it would also be very disturbing if Washington had been spying on EU leaders.

"Between allies, there must be trust, a minimal cooperation, so these potential facts are serious," said the minister.

He said the facts must first "be verified" and then "conclusions drawn in terms of cooperation".

Denmark's neighbours Sweden and Norway have also demanded explanations from Copenhagen, though the tone has been more cautious.

And a German government spokesman said Monday that Berlin was "in contact with all relevant national and international interlocutors to get clarification".