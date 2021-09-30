UrduPoint.com

Europe Does Not React To Russia's Proposal For Moratorium On Some Missiles - Ryabkov

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 11:28 PM

Europe Does Not React to Russia's Proposal for Moratorium on Some Missiles - Ryabkov

The countries of Europe still do not react to Russia's proposal for a moratorium on the deployment of intermediate- and shorter-range missiles, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Thursday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The countries of Europe still do not react to Russia's proposal for a moratorium on the deployment of intermediate- and shorter-range missiles, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Thursday.

"No, they didn't. European countries, apparently, do not care what is happening just behind their doors," Ryabkov said, answering the relevant question.

