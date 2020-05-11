UrduPoint.com
Europe Emerges From Confinement, But Asia Infections Spike

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 05:20 PM

Swathes of Europe began the long process of reopening from coronavirus lockdowns on Monday, but the first new infections in weeks at China's ground zero offered a sobering reminder of the dangers of a second wave of cases

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Swathes of Europe began the long process of reopening from coronavirus lockdowns on Monday, but the first new infections in weeks at China's ground zero offered a sobering reminder of the dangers of a second wave of cases.

The mixed fortunes illustrate the high-wire act governments face across the globe as they try to get economies moving while keeping in check a pandemic that has now killed more than 280,000 people and infected over four million.

As France and Spain basked in a relaxation of restrictions and Britain plotted a path to normality, the Chinese city of Wuhan where the pandemic was born reported a second day of new cases after a month without a sign of the virus.

And neighbouring South Korea announced its highest number of infections for more than a month driven by a cluster in a Seoul nightlife district.

With millions out of work and economies shattered, governments are desperate to hit the accelerator, but most are choosing a gradual approach as fears about a resurgence of the virus linger.

In parts of Europe, officials have been emboldened by declining death rates, with France's toll dropping to 70 on Sunday -- its lowest since early April -- and Spain's daily fatalities falling below 200.

- 'Jumping with joy' - The French were able to walk outside without filling in a permit for the first time in nearly eight weeks on Monday, while teachers began returning to Primary schools and some shops were set to reopen, causing a surge in the numbers using the Paris metro.

"If it's like this at 6:00 am, imagine how it's going to be in two hours -- this is going to be impossible," said one rider named Brigitte on a crowded train early Monday.

Many Spaniards revelled in being able to visit outdoor terraces and cafes again after months under one of the world's toughest lockdowns, although virus hotspots such as Madrid and Barcelona remain under wraps.

"I really missed this, now you value these little pleasures," said Jesus Vazquez, a 51-year-old builder, as he enjoyed a breakfast sandwich and beer in the sunshine outside a bar in the city of Tarragona.

Shopping boulevards were once again populated with pedestrians in Greece, while other parts of Europe from the Netherlands to Switzerland and Croatia youngsters headed back to the classroom after weeks at home.

"They were jumping with joy when they saw their friends again, they were very happy," 43-year-old Manon told AFP as she dropped off her three children at school in The Hague.

Germany too has set in motion the reopening of shops, eateries, schools and gyms, but the process was thrown in doubt Sunday by official data indicating the virus appears to be picking up speed again.

Chancellor Angela Merkel only days ago declared the country could gradually return to normal, but the figures showed the reproduction rate of the virus had exceeded the critical figure of 1.0, meaning one person infects on average more than one other.

As recently as Wednesday, the number had stood at 0.65.

In Britain, meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was too soon for the country to lift its lockdown but he offered hope by unveiling a "conditional plan" to ease curbs in England during the months ahead.

Johnson said the restrictions had brought "a colossal cost to our way of life" but it would be "madness" to squander the nation's progress by moving too early.

Almost seven weeks after a nationwide stay-at-home order was put in place, more than 31,800 people have died in Britain -- a figure second only to the United States.

