Europe En Route For Moon With New Simulator, Says Astronaut Pesquet
Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Europe has embarked on the mission to put humans back on the Moon with a new lunar simulator launched in Germany, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet told AFP.
Pesquet was at the German Aerospace Center (DLR) in Cologne on Wednesday to test out LUNA, a facility built to resemble the surface of the Moon.
The 46-year-old astronaut, a national icon in France for his missions to the International Space Station (ISS), glowed at the prospect of participating in a lunar mission.
"It would be a dream and the high point of my career. The Moon is 1,000 times farther away than the ISS," he said in an interview.
"Aboard the ISS, you feel like you're doing something out of the ordinary. But going to the Moon takes the adventure to a whole other level."
The newly opened facility was designed to train astronauts and test equipment and material for use on missions to the Moon.
International interest in exploring the Moon has surged in recent years.
NASA has launched a programme, Artemis, to put astronauts on the Moon in 2026, more than five decades after US space explorers last visited on the final flight of the Apollo missions in 1972.
