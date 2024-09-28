Open Menu

Europe En Route For Moon With New Simulator, Says Astronaut Pesquet

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Europe en route for Moon with new simulator, says astronaut Pesquet

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Europe has embarked on the mission to put humans back on the Moon with a new lunar simulator launched in Germany, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet told AFP.

Pesquet was at the German Aerospace Center (DLR) in Cologne on Wednesday to test out LUNA, a facility built to resemble the surface of the Moon.

The 46-year-old astronaut, a national icon in France for his missions to the International Space Station (ISS), glowed at the prospect of participating in a lunar mission.

"It would be a dream and the high point of my career. The Moon is 1,000 times farther away than the ISS," he said in an interview.

"Aboard the ISS, you feel like you're doing something out of the ordinary. But going to the Moon takes the adventure to a whole other level."

The newly opened facility was designed to train astronauts and test equipment and material for use on missions to the Moon.

International interest in exploring the Moon has surged in recent years.

NASA has launched a programme, Artemis, to put astronauts on the Moon in 2026, more than five decades after US space explorers last visited on the final flight of the Apollo missions in 1972.

Related Topics

Europe France German Germany Cologne

Recent Stories

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

3 hours ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

8 hours ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s w ..

Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis

21 hours ago
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female studen ..

UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks

1 day ago
 PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities ..

PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address

1 day ago
 Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: ..

Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba

1 day ago
 Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Ja ..

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan

1 day ago
 PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

1 day ago
 Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

1 day ago

More Stories From World