Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 07:37 PM

Europe Eyes Buying Up to 10 Valdai-45R Hydrofoil Ships From Russia - Design Bureau

European countries might purchase up to ten Russia's Valdai-45R hydrofoil ships, the chairman of Alekseyev Central Hydrofoil Design Bureau's board and its chief designer, Georgy Antsev, told Sputnik on Wednesday

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) European countries might purchase up to ten Russia's Valdai-45R hydrofoil ships, the chairman of Alekseyev Central Hydrofoil Design Bureau's board and its chief designer, Georgy Antsev, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We are in negotiations on the supply of up to ten Valdai for different European countries for the organization of ship transportation on European rivers," Antsev said on the sidelines of the Army 2020 defense industry show near Moscow.

Valdai-45R is designed to operate in the full-water rivers of the entire territory of Russia from its central part to the Far East. The vessel can accommodate 45 passengers, its length is 21.3 meters (68.9 feet), width is 5.2 meters, while the speed is 65 kilometers per hour (40.3 miles per hour).

The ship has an operational range of 400 kilometers, and the crew consists of two people.

More Stories From World

