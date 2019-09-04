UrduPoint.com
Europe Fails To Fulfill Its Obligations Under JCPOA - Iranian Foreign Minister

Wed 04th September 2019 | 12:57 PM

Europe has failed to fulfill its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Europe has failed to fulfill its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday.

"Europe has failed to fulfill its obligations," Zarif said, as quoted by IRNA news agency.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani does not expect negotiations with European JCPOA signatories to bring any result by Thursday, according to a representative of his administration, Parviz Esmaeili.

"Rouhani at a governmental meeting: I think we are unlikely to achieve a result with Europe today or tomorrow," Esmaeili wrote on Twitter.

According to Esmaeili, the president also said that Iran's third retaliatory step on the JCPOA would include specifically important measures that would boost activity of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

While Rouhani is expected to soon announce the next round of scrapping the country's obligations under the nuclear deal, he has pledged to wait for the results of negotiations with Europe.

Tehran does not rule out the possibility of returning to full compliance with the deal if Europeans take steps toward implementing the JCPOA.

The JCPOA, signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union, required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from the deal and reimposed economic sanctions on Iran. Exactly a year later, Tehran announced its decision to partially suspend its JCPOA obligations and give the other signatories a deadline of 60 days to save the accord.

