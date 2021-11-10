Europe Fails to Show Commitment to Humanism Amid Crisis at Polish Border - Kremlin

The Kremlin sees that Europe fails to show commitment to humanism when it comes to the situation with refugees at the Polish-Belarusian border, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

"The situation is really extremely tense.

The tendency is towards rising tensions, which cannot but worry us. The impending humanitarian catastrophe is visible amid the unwillingness of European colleagues to demonstrate commitment to their European values," Peskov told reporters.