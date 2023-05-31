UrduPoint.com

Europe Has To Answer Its People Why So Much Weapons Are Sent To Ukraine - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2023 | 08:54 PM

Europe will have to think and answer its people why it is pumping weapons to Ukraine sooner or later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Europe will have to think and answer its people why it is pumping weapons to Ukraine sooner or later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Sooner or later, European countries and those who have already actively got fully caught up into this conflict (in Ukraine) will have to think and have to answer to their people why they are doing this, because they will not be able to avoid negative consequences," Peskov told reporter Pavel Zarubin, adding that Europe is already experiencing negative economic consequences.

