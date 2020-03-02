Europe will have to shoulder its part of the migrant "burden", Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday, vowing that Turkey would continue to allow refugees to leave its territory

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Europe will have to shoulder its part of the migrant "burden", Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday, vowing that Turkey would continue to allow refugees to leave its territory.

"After we opened the doors, there were multiple calls saying 'close the doors'," Erdogan said in a televised speech.

"I told them 'it's done. It's finished. The doors are now open. Now, you will have to take your share of the burden'."