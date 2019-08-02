UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Europe Heatwave Up To 3C Hotter Due To Climate Change: Scientists

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 04:47 PM

Europe heatwave up to 3C hotter due to climate change: scientists

The record-shattering heatwave that baked much of northern Europe last month was likely between 1.5 and 3 degrees hotter due to man-made climate change, an international team of scientists said Friday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The record-shattering heatwave that baked much of northern Europe last month was likely between 1.5 and 3 degrees hotter due to man-made climate change, an international team of scientists said Friday.

The three-day peak saw temperature records tumble in Belgium, the Netherlands and Britain, and the city of Paris experienced its hottest ever day with the mercury topping out at 42.6C on July 25.

Related Topics

Europe Paris Belgium Netherlands July

Recent Stories

Impossible to achieve IMF’s targets: Mian Zahid ..

4 minutes ago

Zalmay Khalilzad visited Islamabad on August 1 and ..

7 minutes ago

National Junior Ranking Boys & Girls Badminton Cha ..

1 minute ago

Rescued migrants in limbo as Salvini bans second c ..

1 minute ago

Climate battle will 'succeed or fail' in Asia: UN

1 minute ago

Germany warns expiry of INF Treaty

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.