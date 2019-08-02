Europe heatwave up to 3C hotter due to climate change: scientists

The record-shattering heatwave that baked much of northern Europe last month was likely between 1.5 and 3 degrees hotter due to man-made climate change, an international team of scientists said Friday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The record-shattering heatwave that baked much of northern Europe last month was likely between 1.5 and 3 degrees hotter due to man-made climate change, an international team of scientists said Friday.

The three-day peak saw temperature records tumble in Belgium, the Netherlands and Britain, and the city of Paris experienced its hottest ever day with the mercury topping out at 42.6C on July 25.