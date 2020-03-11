'Europe is New China' for Coronavirus - US Disease Control Director

Europe is emerging to be as big a threat as China for the novel coronavirus given the spike of the pandemic on the continent, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director (CDC), Robert Redfeld, said on Wednesday

"Our real threat right now is Europe. That's where the cases are coming in," Redfeld told a congressional hearing.

"So, in a way, if you want to just be blunt, Europe is the new China."

Italy is the worst affected by COVID-19 in Europe with nearly 10,150 confirmed infections and more than 630 deaths from the global number of more than 121,000 cases and over 4,370 fatalities.

Spain is the second largest European country hit by the pandemic with nearly 2,200 infections and almost 50 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.