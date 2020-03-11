UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Europe Is New China' For Coronavirus - US Disease Control Director

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 10:49 PM

'Europe is New China' for Coronavirus - US Disease Control Director

Europe is emerging to be as big a threat as China for the novel coronavirus given the spike of the pandemic on the continent, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director (CDC), Robert Redfeld, said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Europe is emerging to be as big a threat as China for the novel coronavirus given the spike of the pandemic on the continent, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director (CDC), Robert Redfeld, said on Wednesday.

"Our real threat right now is Europe. That's where the cases are coming in," Redfeld told a congressional hearing.

"So, in a way, if you want to just be blunt, Europe is the new China."

Italy is the worst affected by COVID-19 in Europe with nearly 10,150 confirmed infections and more than 630 deaths from the global number of more than 121,000 cases and over 4,370 fatalities.

Spain is the second largest European country hit by the pandemic with nearly 2,200 infections and almost 50 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

Related Topics

Hearing Europe China From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dar Al Ber Society partners with Axios Internation ..

50 minutes ago

Washington Health Agency Urges Cancellation of Mas ..

14 seconds ago

SSC holds meeting to raise awareness over coronavi ..

1 hour ago

Five Members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard ..

15 seconds ago

First Coronavirus Death Registered in Bulgaria - H ..

17 seconds ago

First COVID-19 Case Registered in Cote d'Ivoire - ..

18 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.