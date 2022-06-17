UrduPoint.com

Europe Lab CERN To Halt Cooperation With Russia, Belarus

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Europe lab CERN to halt cooperation with Russia, Belarus

Europe's physics lab CERN said Friday that its decision-making body intended to terminate cooperation agreements with Russia and Belarus after they expire in 2024 over the situation in Ukraine

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Europe's physics lab CERN said Friday that its decision-making body intended to terminate cooperation agreements with Russia and Belarus after they expire in 2024 over the situation in Ukraine.

Its council declared during a meeting on Thursday that "it intends to terminate CERN's International Cooperation Agreements (ICAs) with the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus at their expiration dates in 2024," it said.

"The situation will continue to be monitored carefully and the Council stands ready to take any further decision in the light of developments in Ukraine," it added.

Outrage at Moscow's war in Ukraine has led many scientific institutions around the world to cut ties with Russia.

CERN's decision "confirms the strong condemnation of the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation aided by Belarus, while leaving the door ajar for continued scientific collaboration should conditions allow in the future," its chief Fabiola Gianotti said.

The council previously decided in March to suspend participation of CERN scientists in all scientific committees and institutions located in Russia and Belarus, and vice versa, and had suggested the cooperation agreements could be terminated.

CERN pointed out Friday that it was established "in the aftermath of World War II to bring nations and people together for the peaceful pursuit of science." "The aggression of one country against another runs counter to these values." The cooperation agreements that CERN signs with countries normally run for five years and are usually tacitly renewed for the same period.

The agreement with Belarus is due to expire in June 2024, and the one with Russia in December the same year.

nl/jm

Related Topics

World Ukraine Condemnation Moscow Russia Same Belarus March June December World War All Agreement

Recent Stories

Indian police fire on crowd protesting army recrui ..

Indian police fire on crowd protesting army recruitment plan

59 seconds ago
 Oath taking ceremony of elected LB representatives ..

Oath taking ceremony of elected LB representatives to be held on 20th June

1 minute ago
 PML-N only party to address problems of people, is ..

PML-N only party to address problems of people, issues of country: Salman Khan

7 minutes ago
 Opposition slams KP govt over printing of PTI flag ..

Opposition slams KP govt over printing of PTI flag on budget document; unfair di ..

7 minutes ago
 Awami Theater Festival 2022 kicked off at Arts Cou ..

Awami Theater Festival 2022 kicked off at Arts Council of Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 RPO listens 12 cops appeals

RPO listens 12 cops appeals

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.