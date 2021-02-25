UrduPoint.com
Europe Likely To Be Without Social Distancing Regulations By Start Of 2022 - WHO

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 03:50 PM

Europe Likely to Be Without Social Distancing Regulations by Start of 2022 - WHO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Europe may lift social distancing regulations by the beginning of the next year although the coronavirus will still likely be spreading, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri Kluge said on Thursday.

"No one can predict the course of the pandemic ... At the beginning of 2022, we may be done with the pandemic with a lot of disruptive interventions but the virus will still not be at bay," the WHO official said at a press conference.

More Stories From World

