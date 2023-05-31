Europe Likely to Face Decline, Deindustrialization if Within US-Dominated System - Chomsky

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) Europe will experience a likely decline and deindustrialization if it chooses to stay within the system dominated by the United States, renowned US academic and philosopher Noam Chomsky told Sputnik.

"Europe has a major decision to make: Will it stay within the US-dominated system, facing likely decline and even, some predict, deindustrialization?" Chomsky said. "Or will it accommodate in some fashion to its natural economic partner to the East, rich in mineral resources that Europe needs and a gateway to the lucrative China market?"

Chomsky noted that these questions have arisen in one form or another since World War II.

"The Gaullist concept of Europe linking with Russia as an independent force in world affairs found echoes in Willy Brandt's Ostpolitik and other initiatives, and more broadly in Gorbachev's proposals after the collapse of the Soviet Union," he said. "Again, we can only speculate."

When asked whether he thinks that we are on the threshold of a new world order and if the Ukrainian conflict can be a catalyst for major changes, Chomsky said, "There is much controversy about the shape of the emerging world system.

"

Chomsky explained that the basic alternatives are a multipolar United Nations-based system or a unipolar "rules-based" system, where the United States sets the rules and as the record reveals, disregards them when it chooses to.

"The former is largely supported by most of the world. The latter is adopted by the Anglosphere, Europe, Japan and a few others. The Russian invasion of Ukraine provided the United States with a most welcome gift, driving Europe into Washington's pocket and thus strengthening its demand for a unipolar 'rules-based' order. There are many uncertainties as to how these tensions will be resolved," Chomsky said.

Earlier in May, US investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik that political unions like the European Union have never survived in history and this bloc is already experiencing problems.