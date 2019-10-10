Europe Lost $55-77Bln From Sanctions Against Russia - Intesa Bank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The European Union has lost 50-70 billion Euros ($55-77 billion ) as a result of imposing sanctions against Russia , Antonio Fallico, the chairman of the board of directors at Banca Intesa, said Thursday.

"Today, Europe has lost about 50-70 billion euros from sanctions," Fallico said at a press conference organized by Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

At the same time, he called the anti-Russian sanctions "unreasonable and illegitimate."

The EU imposed economic sanctions on Russia for its alleged role in the war in eastern Ukraine. The West has accused Moscow of interfering in Ukrainian internal affairs, while the latter has refuted the accusations and introduced a food embargo on the Western nations in response.

The European Council in late June decided to prolong economic sanctions against Russia until January 31, 2020.