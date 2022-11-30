VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said Europe has lost Russia as its largest energy supplier.

"Isn't it vice versa: Europe has lost Russia as its largest energy supplier to get the opportunity to buy the US LNG at a much higher price? Great achievement!" Ulyanov wrote on Twitter.

It was his response to a user post that quoted the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) as saying "Russia has lost Europe as its largest energy client 'forever'."