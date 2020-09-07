UrduPoint.com
Europe Markets Advance At Open

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 01:36 PM

Europe's major stock markets climbed in opening deals on Monday as investors went bargain hunting after last week's steep losses

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Europe's major stock markets climbed in opening deals on Monday as investors went bargain hunting after last week's steep losses.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.8 percent to 5,843.43 points, compared with the closing level on Friday, as the market drew some strength from the weaker Brexit-hit pound.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index added 0.7 percent to 12,937.65 and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.6 percent to 4,996.08 points.

"European bourses are starting the week on the front foot following a steep sell off across the previous week, despite mixed Chinese trade data, rising US-Chinese tech tensions, slowing German industrial production and slumping oil prices," noted City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta.

