Europe May Face Large-Scale Deindustrialization, Unemployment - Putin

Europe may face a large-scale deindustrialization and unemployment due to actions of the United States, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Europe may face a large-scale deindustrialization and unemployment due to actions of the United States, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"For Europe, this (the US pressure to abandon Russian gas) means large-scale deindustrialization and unemployment.

Amid rising prices for food, gasoline, electricity, housing and communal services, there is also a drastic decline in the standard of living of citizens. This is the price that the ruling Western elites offer people to pay for their ambitions and short-sighted actions, both in politics and in the economy," Putin at a meeting on the development of air transportation and aircraft manufacturing.

The Russian president also said that a global migration crisis may follow the food crisis, adding that migrants will head to Europe.