Europe May See 500,000 COVID-19 Deaths By Feb 2022 Unless Measures Taken - WHO

Thu 04th November 2021 | 10:38 PM

More than half a million people in the European Region could die from COVID-19 by February 2022 if sufficient vaccination rates are not achieved and people continue to ignore the call to wear masks, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said on Thursday

"Currently 75% of fatal cases are in persons aged 65 years and above... According to one reliable projection, if we stay on this trajectory, we could see another half a million COVID19 deaths in the Region by the first of February next year and 43 countries in our Region will face high to extreme stress on hospital beds at some point through the same period," Kluge said during WHO virtual briefing.

The situation in the European Region is of serious concern both to WHO, which recorded a 55% increase in the number of infections in recent weeks and to the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

"The epidemiological situation now in Europe is very concerning, we head into the winter with increases infections rates, hospitalizations and fatalities," Dr. Fergus Sweeney, the head of Clinical Studies and Manufacturing task force at EMA, said during the press briefing on the on COVID-19.

The increase in the number of cases in Europe has been observed in all age groups. In this regard, WHO supports the decision of 23 countries to strengthen social measures over the past two weeks to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

