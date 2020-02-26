- Home
- World
- News
- Europe May Soon Face COVID-19 Spread Like in Italy- European Centre for Disease Prevention
Europe May Soon Face COVID-19 Spread Like In Italy- European Centre For Disease Prevention
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 05:55 PM
The spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, similar to the one in Italy can emerge in other European nations soon, Dr. Andrea Ammon, the director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, said on Wednesday
GENOA/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, similar to the one in Italy can emerge in other European nations soon, Dr. Andrea Ammon, the director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, said on Wednesday.
"Our evaluation is that there can be similar situations [to the situation in Italy] in other countries in Europe and that the picture may vary from country to country in the coming weeks," Ammon told a press conference in Rome.