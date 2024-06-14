Europe must be ‘very alert’ heading into ‘high fire danger’ season: Expert

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) 2023 was a year of intense wildfires around the world, with many regions such as Europe seeing record-breaking activity causing colossal damage, and experts are sounding the alarm for another “high fire danger” season this summer.

For Europe, wildfire seasons have been continuously difficult since 2021, and last year was “among the worst five seasons” for the continent, according to Jesus San-Miguel, a senior researcher at the European Commission’s Joint Research Center (JRC).

While European nations and the EU have ramped up mitigation efforts, the continent must remain “very alert” over the coming months, he told Anadolu.

According to the JRC’s Advance Report on Forest Fires in Europe, middle East and North Africa 2023, an area approximately twice the size of Luxembourg, totaling more than 500,000 hectares, was burnt in the EU last year.

San-Miguel, who is also responsible for operation and development of the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), said the Mediterranean region specifically is likely to witness a particularly “complicated” wildfire season this year.

He said temperatures will remain above average for the entire duration of the summer and rainfall is expected to be lower than usual.

“We are expecting high fire danger conditions,” he said.

So far this year the Mediterranean has seen a lot of rain, with significant precipitation still occurring and this is contributing to the generation of more biomass, he explained.

“The situation may be even more complicated in the summer when all this biomass becomes dry and then becomes fuel for fires,” he said.

“We have to be really very alert for this summer because we have a lot of biomass on the ground.”