Europe Must Prevent US From Deploying Intermediate-Range Missiles - Russia UN Envoy

Fri 23rd August 2019 | 01:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) The European nations must act to prevent the deployment of US intermediate-range missiles on their continent, Acting Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told the UN Security Council on Thursday.

"We are very surprised by the position that is being stubbornly taken by our European colleagues," Polyanskiy said. "As recently as December of last year, Russia put forward a draft resolution supporting the INF [Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces] Treaty... Do you really not understand that you are returning to a situation where missiles are targeting European cities from different sides?"

