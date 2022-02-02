Europe must reassess Mali military presence: German minister

European nations must reassess whether they should continue with anti-jihadist duties in Mali in the light of growing tensions with the ruling junta, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Wednesday

Berlin, Feb 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 )

"Given the most recent steps by the Malian government we must honestly ask ourselves whether the conditions for the success of our shared commitment are still there," she told the daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung.