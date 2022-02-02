UrduPoint.com

Europe Must Reassess Mali Military Presence: German Minister

Published February 02, 2022

European nations must reassess whether they should continue with anti-jihadist duties in Mali in the light of growing tensions with the ruling junta, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Wednesday

"Given the most recent steps by the Malian government we must honestly ask ourselves whether the conditions for the success of our shared commitment are still there," she told the daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

