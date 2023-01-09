Europe, NATO 'Pumped Tens of Billions of Dollars' of Arms Supplies Into Ukraine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) The EU and NATO have supplied "tens of billions of dollars" worth of arms to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Last week, US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz released a joint statement announcing commitments of infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron, in turn, promised his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to supply Kiev with an unspecified number of AMX-10 RC armored combat vehicles.

"It hardly makes sense to speak only of France's decision. We know that collective Europe, the North Atlantic Alliance, and the United States have pumped tens of billions of Dollars into Ukraine through the supply of arms," Peskov told reporters.

These deliveries cannot fundamentally change anything, the official added.