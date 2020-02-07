Europe Needs Better Dialogue With Russia Amid Growing Number of Challenges - Macron

(@FahadShabbir)

Europe cannot be satisfied with a poor dialogue with Russia as the number of issues that need to be discussed with Moscow is growing, French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Europe cannot be satisfied with a poor dialogue with Russia as the number of issues that need to be discussed with Moscow is growing, French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday.

"There cannot be a project for the defense and the security of European citizens without a political vision that is trying to favor gradual rebuilding of trust with Russia," the president said in his address to military officers.

"I expect Russia to be a constructive actor in our collective security. But we cannot be satisfied with the current situation, where ... the dialogue is getting worse even as the security issues to be discussed with Moscow grow in number," Macron said.