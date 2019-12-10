Europe Needs Dialogue With Russia to Ensure Security - French Ambassador to US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Europe needs to maintain dialogue with Russia to ensure security in the region, French Ambassador to the United States Philippe Etienne said on Tuesday.

"In terms of future stability and security in Europe, we must speak with Russia. And this is what we are doing right now, because the meeting of the Normandy Four is currently taking place ...

We know that this is not easy, but we will do it," Etienne said at an event of the Atlantic Council.

According to him, Europe needs transparency in security issues and security guarantees after the events in Ukraine.

"But it does not prevent us from maintaining the dialogue," the diplomat said.

Etienne believes that Europe should cooperate with Russia on issues related to Iran, the middle East, nuclear nonproliferation and arms control.