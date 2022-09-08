Europe Needs Framework to Cap Energy Prices Amid Market Failure - Czech Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Europe needs a mechanism to control energy prices for as long as market mechanisms do not function properly, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Europe needs a mechanism to control energy prices for as long as market mechanisms do not function properly, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Thursday.

"Definitely, Europe needs a framework for capping the price of energies, at least for the time when the energy market isn't working properly," Lipavsky said during a virtual talk organized by the German Marshall Fund.

EU member states' energy ministers will hold a meeting on Friday to exchange views on possible emergency measures to lower high energy prices and assess their preparedness for the upcoming winter.

According to Lipavsky, the meeting will be mainly about "surviving this winter" and it will be successful if EU member states reach an agreement on Friday.

Last Friday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Union might introduce limits on the price of Russian natural gas after G7 finance ministers confirmed their intention to impose price caps for Russian oil as part of the expanded sanctions against Moscow. Russia pledged to stop exporting its oil to the states that would apply the limits.