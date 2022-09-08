UrduPoint.com

Europe Needs Framework To Cap Energy Prices Amid Market Failure - Czech Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2022 | 09:26 PM

Europe Needs Framework to Cap Energy Prices Amid Market Failure - Czech Foreign Minister

Europe needs a mechanism to control energy prices for as long as market mechanisms do not function properly, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Europe needs a mechanism to control energy prices for as long as market mechanisms do not function properly, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Thursday.

"Definitely, Europe needs a framework for capping the price of energies, at least for the time when the energy market isn't working properly," Lipavsky said during a virtual talk organized by the German Marshall Fund.

EU member states' energy ministers will hold a meeting on Friday to exchange views on possible emergency measures to lower high energy prices and assess their preparedness for the upcoming winter.

According to Lipavsky, the meeting will be mainly about "surviving this winter" and it will be successful if EU member states reach an agreement on Friday.

Last Friday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the European Union might introduce limits on the price of Russian natural gas after G7 finance ministers confirmed their intention to impose price caps for Russian oil as part of the expanded sanctions against Moscow. Russia pledged to stop exporting its oil to the states that would apply the limits.

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia Europe German European Union Oil Price Gas Market Agreement

Recent Stories

Rain washes out opening day of deciding England-So ..

Rain washes out opening day of deciding England-South Africa Test

3 minutes ago
 Iran Achieves Full Self-Sufficiency in Military Dr ..

Iran Achieves Full Self-Sufficiency in Military Drones Manufacturing - Air Force ..

3 minutes ago
 Eurozone May Face Recession Due to High Gas Prices ..

Eurozone May Face Recession Due to High Gas Prices - European Commissioner

3 minutes ago
 US Seizes Over $30Mln in Cryptocurrency From Hacke ..

US Seizes Over $30Mln in Cryptocurrency From Hackers Tied to N. Korea - Reports

3 minutes ago
 NASA may attempt Moon launch on Sep 23: official

NASA may attempt Moon launch on Sep 23: official

5 minutes ago
 Washington DC Mayor Declares Public Emergency Over ..

Washington DC Mayor Declares Public Emergency Over Migrant Arrivals From Texas, ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.