Europe needs more short-term aid to counter continued Covid risks: IMF

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Europe faces more risks to its economic recovery due to Covid-19 variants and delays in vaccination campaigns, and should roll out temporary government spending programs, the IMF said on Wednesday.

The IMF sees European growth of 4.5 percent this year, 0.2 points lower than the October forecast, followed by a 3.9 percent expansion in 2022, according to the latest Regional Economic Outlook.