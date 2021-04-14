UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Europe Needs More Short-term Aid To Counter Continued Covid Risks: IMF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 06:48 PM

Europe needs more short-term aid to counter continued Covid risks: IMF

Europe faces more risks to its economic recovery due to Covid-19 variants and delays in vaccination campaigns, and should roll out temporary government spending programs, the IMF said on Wednesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Europe faces more risks to its economic recovery due to Covid-19 variants and delays in vaccination campaigns, and should roll out temporary government spending programs, the IMF said on Wednesday.

The IMF sees European growth of 4.5 percent this year, 0.2 points lower than the October forecast, followed by a 3.9 percent expansion in 2022, according to the latest Regional Economic Outlook.

Related Topics

IMF Europe October Government

Recent Stories

Two colonies sealed, state land retrieved

2 minutes ago

Renowned intellectual Anwer Maqsood, veteran actor ..

25 minutes ago

DC directs to ensure implementation on price lists ..

2 minutes ago

Policemen injured by protestors get compensation

2 minutes ago

London High Court Rejects Ex-Yukos Shareholders' L ..

22 minutes ago

Masks, social distancing by 60% people may curb Co ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.