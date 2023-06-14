UrduPoint.com

Europe Needs New Sustainable Security System - Chinese Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2023 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) It is necessary to build an effective and sustainable European security system, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The crisis in Ukraine has complex historical background and real causes. In essence, this is an explosion of contradictions in the field of security management in Europe. There is no panacea for overcoming the crisis... It is necessary to look at the root of the problem and based on this, look for ways to solve it, build a balanced, effective, sustainable European security system that will provide Europe with long-term stability," Zhang said.

Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui on May 15-28 visited Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany, the EU headquarters and Russia and held detailed consultations with all parties on a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.

In February, Beijing proposed its plan to resolve the conflict between Moscow and Kiev. It includes 12 points, including calls for a ceasefire, respect for the legitimate security interests of all countries, and a solution to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

