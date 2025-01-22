Open Menu

Europe Needs To Be Armed To 'survive', Polish PM Tells EU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Europe needs to be armed to 'survive', Polish PM tells EU

Strasbourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk urged fellow EU countries on Wednesday to significantly boost defence spending towards targets laid out by US President Donald Trump, saying the bloc's survival depended on it.

Addressing the European parliament, Tusk, whose government took up the EU's rotating presidency this month, called for action in the face of an aggressive Russia.

"This is a time when Europe cannot afford to save on security," Tusk told European lawmakers in Strasbourg. "If Europe is to survive, it needs to be armed".

Russia's war in Ukraine has jolted NATO to strengthen its eastern flank and ramp up investments on defence.

Trump has demanded alliance members increase such expenditure to five percent of GDP, more than double the current minimum of two percent.

Last year 23 of NATO's 32 member countries were on course to hit the two-percent threshold -- with Poland leading the pack on 4.12 percent.

Trump's request has been met with scepticism in some European quarters, with some diplomats seeing it as an opening salvo in the volatile billionaire's new push to pressure Washington's allies to do more.

But Tusk urged EU members to take security in their own hands.

"Don't ask America what it can do for our security. Ask yourselves what we can do for our own security," he said, paraphrasing late US president John F. Kennedy.

The only NATO member to share a border with both Russia and Ukraine, Poland sees itself on the front line of Moscow's attempts to destabilise the West and has placed security at the top of the EU's agenda.

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador meets Bahraini Minister of Transpor ..

UAE Ambassador meets Bahraini Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications

8 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Iranian Vice President duri ..

UAE President receives Iranian Vice President during working visit to UAE

8 minutes ago
 CBUAE's gold reserves surpass AED24 billion by end ..

CBUAE's gold reserves surpass AED24 billion by end of October 2024

8 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues silver commemorative coins marking Go ..

CBUAE issues silver commemorative coins marking Golden Jubilee

23 minutes ago
 DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insura ..

DIFC, Lloyd’s to develop future talent in insurance sector

38 minutes ago
 Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himm ..

Sharjah honours People of Determination with 'Himma Volunteer Award'

38 minutes ago
Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Res ..

Applications open for MBZUAI’s Undergraduate Research Internship Programme

53 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo I ..

Muslim Council of Elders to participate in Cairo International Book Fair

53 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation ..

UAE Ambassador discusses strengthening cooperation with Bahraini Minister of Sus ..

53 minutes ago
 Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage ..

Chinese-Emirati cultural event celebrates heritage, sustainability

2 hours ago
 Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to ..

Zayed Foundation continues providing relief aid to Gaza

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion o ..

Dubai International Chamber highlights expansion opportunities for local compani ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World