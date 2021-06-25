UrduPoint.com
Europe Needs To Have Dialogue With Russia On High-Level - French Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 04:43 PM

Europe Needs to Have Dialogue With Russia on High-Level - French Foreign Minister

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday that Europe needs to have a high-level dialogue with Russia

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday that Europe needs to have a high-level dialogue with Russia.

Le Drian said that its important to have stable relations with Russia during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

"But it is necessary that Europe also speaks at a high level with Russia, because there are difficult issues - arms control," the minister said.

More Stories From World

