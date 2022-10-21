The European Network Against Racism (ENAR) on Friday denounced the comments of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell after he tried to apologize for his own recent remarks about Europe and its status compared to the rest of the world

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) The European Network Against Racism (ENAR) on Friday denounced the comments of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell after he tried to apologize for his own recent remarks about Europe and its status compared to the rest of the world.

On October 13, speaking at the opening of the European Diplomatic academy in Bruges, Borrell said that Europe was a "garden" and the rest of the world was a "jungle" that can invade this garden if "gardeners" do not take care of it. On Wednesday, Borrell said that his controversial metaphor was taken out of context and misinterpreted as he apologized "if some have felt offended."

"The European Network Against Racism calls out the EU Foreign Policy Chief's non-apology and regrets the official's inability to reflect on the damaging consequences of issuing statements loaded with euro-centric metaphors," the network said in a statement.

The ENAR added that EU high-ranking officials should not be careless with the expressions they make, as they can "fuel racist discourse and hate within communities."

"It is disappointing that Mr. Borrell does not acknowledge how the garden/jungle analogy is problematic. Speaking about an attempt to "invade Europe" is to echo similar narratives used by the far-right to stoke anti-immigrant sentiment, such as the great replacement theory," ENAR Director Ojeaku Nwabuzo stated.

Borrell's remarks have sparked criticism among many countries in the world, with the UAE foreign ministry summoning the acting head of the EU mission in the country on Tuesday for the statements of the EU foreign policy chief.