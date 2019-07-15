UrduPoint.com
Europe Not Ready Yet To 'invest In Saving' Iran Nuclear Deal: Javad Zarif

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 09:58 PM

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said that the Europeans do not seem ready to make investments into saving the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said that the Europeans do not seem ready to make investments into saving the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement.

"The Europeans claim they were willing to maintain the Iranian nuclear deal, or the JCPOA, but we have not seen Europe yet to be ready for an investment," he told reporters upon arrival in New York on Sunday evening to attend a high-level UN meeting.

Announcements and words "are totally different from being ready to make the investments required to save that deal and the Europeans have not done that yet," Zarif said.

Following the U.S. exit from the Iranian nuclear deal in May 2018, the EU announced that it would do its utmost to help Iran gain benefits from the deal.

In January, EU announced the establishment of a payment channel, known as the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges, to secure trade with Iran and skirt U.S. anti-Iran sanctions. Iran says that EU's step has not been enough since it has not been implemented yet.

Since May 2019, Iran has dropped some of its commitments subject to the deal and has vowed to go further if its interests under the deal are not honoured.

