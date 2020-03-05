Europe on Verge of Migration Crisis - Latvian Interior Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Europe may be on the verge of a new migrant crisis and Latvia is ready to lend support for Greece and Bulgaria, where a sharp refugee standoff is unfolding, Latvian Interior Minister Sandis Girgens said Thursday.

"Europe is on the verge of a potential migrant crisis. Latvia and the Baltic states seem like a paradise amid European and global security risks, such as illegal migration, the threat of terrorism. A wave of refugees is coming from the middle East and Africa to Europe, including militants from terrorist organization Islamic State [IS, banned in Russia]" Girgens was quoted by Latvian newspaper Diena.

Girgens went on to express Latvia's readiness to send surveillance equipment and specialists to man the system, Deina reported.

The European continent is holding its breath as Turkey left the door open for thousands of refugees from the Syria, Afghanistan and Africa to flood toward European borderlands.

Unlike the 2015 crisis, European leaders stood firmly behind Greece's forceful clamping down on the borders and quick-fire expulsions of refugees.

The 2016 EU-Turkey statement, which guaranteed Ankara billions in exchange for maintaining about 3.5 million refugees from crossing over into Europe, seems dead in the water.

Turkey's move appears to be payback by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for not backing him in his Idlib operations.