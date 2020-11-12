UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Europe, OSCE Must Be Ready To Promote Joint Security With Russia - German Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 02:40 PM

Europe, OSCE Must Be Ready to Promote Joint Security With Russia - German Foreign Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Europe and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) must be ready to promote the idea of joint security with Russia, it is impossible to achieve that security goal without Moscow, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Thursday.

"This is our chance to promote the idea of joint European security, the security that can be achieved without Russia or even against Russia," Maas said, adding that Europe had to agree a common stance regarding Russia.

Joe Biden, who was declared as the us presidential election winner by the media, relies on power regarding Moscow, Maas said.

"But he has also shown readiness to involve Moscow in arms control, for example, which is as important today as it was during the cold war," Maas said.

Related Topics

Election Moscow Russia Europe German Media

Recent Stories

Woman, her four-year old gang-raped in Kashmore

13 minutes ago

Turkey Sees No Validity in Greece's Objections to ..

1 minute ago

Wuhan holds world health expo following epidemic

1 minute ago

10 outlaws arrested, narcotics and weapons seized

1 minute ago

ASEAN summit kicks off, highlights post-COVID-19 r ..

1 minute ago

Motorcyclists advised to wear face mask, glasses f ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.