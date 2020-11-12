Europe, OSCE Must Be Ready to Promote Joint Security With Russia - German Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Europe and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) must be ready to promote the idea of joint security with Russia, it is impossible to achieve that security goal without Moscow, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Thursday.

"This is our chance to promote the idea of joint European security, the security that can be achieved without Russia or even against Russia," Maas said, adding that Europe had to agree a common stance regarding Russia.

Joe Biden, who was declared as the us presidential election winner by the media, relies on power regarding Moscow, Maas said.

"But he has also shown readiness to involve Moscow in arms control, for example, which is as important today as it was during the cold war," Maas said.