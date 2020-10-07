UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Europe Passes 6 Million Confirmed Coronavirus Cases: AFP Tally

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 10:34 PM

Europe passes 6 million confirmed coronavirus cases: AFP tally

Europe has registered more than six million confirmed cases of novel coronavirus since it first appeared in the region in January, an AFP tally just after 1500 GMT Wednesday showed

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Europe has registered more than six million confirmed cases of novel coronavirus since it first appeared in the region in January, an AFP tally just after 1500 GMT Wednesday showed.

So far the continent has seen 6,000,940 infections and 237,716 deaths, with the most in Russia (1,248,619 infections and 21,865 deaths), Spain (825,410 infections, 32,486 deaths), France (669,235 infections, 32,365 deaths) and Britain (530,113 infection, 42,445 deaths).

Related Topics

Russia Europe France Spain January Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines five businesses and warns seve ..

36 minutes ago

UN Humanitarian Office Releases $40Mln in Aid for ..

47 seconds ago

Ganna 'redeems Ineos' with Giro d'Italia fifth sta ..

50 seconds ago

UK pub firm Greene King axes 800 jobs on virus cur ..

51 seconds ago

UN Rapporteurs to Look Into Russian Politician Nav ..

54 seconds ago

Europe passes 6 million confirmed coronavirus case ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.