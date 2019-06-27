UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Europe Powerless As Iran Nuclear Deal Unravels

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 05:17 PM

Europe powerless as Iran nuclear deal unravels

The 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, hailed at the time as a historic boost for regional peace, is unravelling before the eyes of its European backers who appear powerless in the face of US rejection of the accord, analysts say

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jun, 2019 ):The 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, hailed at the time as a historic boost for regional peace, is unravelling before the eyes of its European backers who appear powerless in the face of US rejection of the accord, analysts say.

The United States, under the presidency of Barack Obama, was among the powers that clinched the deal. But in May 2018, Donald Trump declared he was abandoning the signature foreign policy achievement of his predecessor.

European powers led by Germany and France have sought to salvage the deal but analysts say the accord appears all but doomed as the risk of military confrontation between Tehran and Washington grows.

Frustrated it was not getting the promised benefits of the deal following the US withdrawal, Iran last month said it would stop respecting the agreed limits on stockpiles of enriched uranium as well as those for heavy water.

"Everything was sealed after the decision by Donald Trump," Bruno Tertrais, deputy director of France's Foundation for Strategic Research (FRS), told AFP.

- 'Without concession' - The 2015 accord promised Iran relief from international sanctions that had crippled its economy for years, in return for guarantees about the peaceful nature of its nuclear programme which Western powers fear could be used to make a bomb.

The problem is that the global economy is so connected it is near impossible for European companies to deal seriously with Iran without incurring the wrath of the United States, analysts say.

EU companies are still haunted by the $8.9-billion fine handed to French bank BNP Paribas in June 2014 after it pled guilty to US criminal charges of violating sanctions on Cuba, Iran and Sudan for eight years.

"European companies are more globalised while the US policy under Trump is without any concession," said Tertrais.

- 'In intensive care' - EU officials have insisted the deal is not dead and have engaged in intense diplomacy with Tehran, despite an upsurge of tensions in the Gulf following the sabotage of tankers the US has blamed on Iran.

President Emmanuel Macron's diplomatic advisor Emmanuel Bonne and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas have both visited Tehran this month.

EU powers have sought to keep the nuclear deal alive with a special trade mechanism called INSTEX that would allow legitimate trade with Iran without falling foul of US sanctions. But it is not fully operational.

"I would not say the deal is dead yet, but certainly it is in intensive care," said Annalisa Perteghella, research fellow at the Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI).

"We are witnessing some efforts to resuscitate it but if I look at the future, I can't see it leaving the hospital safe and sound," she added.

She said instruments such as INSTEX promoted by the European Union to revive the deal have "proven worthless in the face of the tremendous economic leverage the US still has on financial markets".

Even if key EU powers such as Germany were not sympathetic to Trump, they would in no way risk their own companies' exports to the United States for the sake of standing up to Washington, she said.

In order to sway Trump, "you have a credible instrument for retaliation, and the EU, as of today, simply lacks it," she said.

- 'Poor record' - Rakesh Sood, a former Indian ambassador and now fellow at the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation (ORF), said the nuclear deal was a test to see if the EU can be a serious political player with a credible foreign policy.

"So far the record has been poor and all it has is an anaemic INSTEX to show for it," he said.

But while EU powers battle to show there is still life in the deal, scepticism is growing over whether it is just to keep up appearances.

"Saying that we are going to keep the deal is right in principle but in reality, we cannot," former French foreign minister Hubert Vedrine told RFI radio.

Related Topics

India Dead Barack Obama Exports Iran Poor Water Washington Nuclear France German European Union Fine Trump Bank Germany Tehran United States Sudan Cuba May June Criminals 2015 2018 Market All From

Recent Stories

Council of EU Extends Economic Sanctions Against R ..

1 minute ago

Lahore High Court (LHC) issues contempt notice to ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Lavrov to Meet With Irish Foreign Ministe ..

1 minute ago

Social Media -- Tour operators' effective tool to ..

1 minute ago

Dacoit gang busted, looted cash, valuables recover ..

3 minutes ago

Football tournament from July 2 in Rajanpur

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.