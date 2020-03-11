UrduPoint.com
Europe Ramps Up Virus Response As Italy Lockdown Takes Effect

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 08:23 PM

Europe ramps up virus response as Italy lockdown takes effect

European nations on Wednesday shut schools and universities and slapped more restrictions on travel, sport and cultural events over the surging coronavirus outbreak, as more countries announced deaths from the epidemic

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :European nations on Wednesday shut schools and universities and slapped more restrictions on travel, sport and cultural events over the surging coronavirus outbreak, as more countries announced deaths from the epidemic.

Italy remains at the centre of Europe's outbreak as another jump in cases on Tuesday took the total to more than 10,000 infections and deaths rose by a third to 631.

Millions of Italians woke to deserted streets and shuttered shops after officials imposed a national lockdown, while the government has pledged 25 billion Euros ($28 billion) to fight the virus.

Countries including Poland and Ukraine announced school closures despite no significant outbreaks being reported.

Austria, which has already reintroduced border controls with Italy, said it was shutting museums and halting train services to its southern neighbour.

China, still the worst-affected country with more than 80,000 cases and over 3,000 deaths, offered hope to the rest of the world by again announcing negligible new daily infections and only a relatively small number of deaths.

Some businesses in China's central Hubei province -- where the virus was first detected in December -- were told they could resume operations, reducing fears of a prolonged disruption of supply chains.

Belgium and Panama are the most recent countries to announce their first confirmed deaths from the virus, while Spain announced that the number of cases has topped 2,000 with 47 deaths.

