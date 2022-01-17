Europe Ready to Discuss Security Guarantees With Russia - French Ambassador in Moscow Pierre Levy

UrduPoint.com

January 17, 2022

Europe is ready to discuss with Russia its proposals on security guarantees, French Ambassador to Russia Pierre Levy said on Monday

"During an informal meeting in Brest last week, European foreign ministers agreed on key points regarding a common European position on Russia's military build-up on the border with Ukraine and Russia's demands for security guarantees.

Europe's position without ambiguity is that Europe is ready to discuss all these issues with Russia with respect for its values and sovereignty," Levy told reporters.

