UrduPoint.com

Europe Receives 40%, Africa 12% Of Grain Under Russian-Ukrainian Deal - Turkish Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Europe Receives 40%, Africa 12% of Grain Under Russian-Ukrainian Deal - Turkish Military

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Under the recently extended Black Sea Grain Initiative, Europe received 40% while African countries got 12% of the grain transported through the humanitarian maritime corridor, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"As part of the ongoing shipment, the number of vessels that left Ukrainian ports reached 851 as of yesterday (March 30). About 40% of the grain that passed through the corridor was transported to Europe, 30% to Asia, 13% to Turkey, 12% to Africa and 5% to the middle East," the statement read.

Since the extension of the deal from March 19, 31 vessels have transported 1,215,354 tonnes of grain through the humanitarian maritime corridor, exceeding a total of 25 million tonnes, according to the statement.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, also known as the Initiative on the Safe Transportation of Grain and Foodstuffs from Ukrainian ports, signed between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations in July 2022, provides for the export of Ukrainian grain, food and fertilizers over the Black Sea from three ports, including Odesa.

The package agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea, which, according to Moscow, has not been implemented amid Western sanctions.

Earlier in March, Russia extended the deal for 60 of possible 120 days. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that most of the ships carrying Ukrainian grain did not reach the world's poorest countries and ended up in Europe.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Turkey Vladimir Putin Middle East March July From Agreement Asia Million

Recent Stories

Ajman Chamber receives delegation of Italian-Czech ..

Ajman Chamber receives delegation of Italian-Czech Chamber of Commerce

4 minutes ago
 National Biosecurity Committee holds first meeting ..

National Biosecurity Committee holds first meeting in 2023

34 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Library launches ‘A World Re ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library launches ‘A World Reads’ initiative to enrich UA ..

34 minutes ago
 UNIDO Director-General calls for global financial ..

UNIDO Director-General calls for global financial solidarity to drive Africa&#03 ..

1 hour ago
 FAO&#039;s initial assessment of Türkiye earthqua ..

FAO&#039;s initial assessment of Türkiye earthquakes indicates over 20% losses ..

1 hour ago
 Azhar Mashwani returns home after week long disapp ..

Azhar Mashwani returns home after week long disappearance

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.