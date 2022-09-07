UrduPoint.com

Europe Recession Risk 'rising' As Energy Shock Bites

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2022 | 08:21 PM

Europe recession risk 'rising' as energy shock bites

The threat of recession is rising in Europe, a top EU official warned on Wednesday, as skyrocketing energy prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine punish the economy

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The threat of recession is rising in Europe, a top EU official warned on Wednesday, as skyrocketing energy prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine punish the economy.

"Uncertainty remains exceptionally high and the risk of a recession is rising," EU economics affairs commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told a conference at Bruegel, a think tank in Brussels.

"We may well be heading into one the most challenging winters in generations," he added.

Gentiloni, a former Italian prime minister, said "a number of warning lights are flashing red" all while the "Russian war continues".

"Energy prices have shattered new records, inflation has continued to climb and economic sentiment is deteriorating," he said.

However, the economic picture was not all "doom and gloom", Gentolini said, with employment in Europe still strong and supply chain problems stemming from the coronavirus pandemic beginning to get solved.

Crucially, Gentiloni said the European economy had outperformed expectations in the second quarter of 2022.

According to the latest data from the EU's Eurostat agency, eurozone GDP grew by 0.7 percent in the first quarter and 0.8 percent in the second quarter.

The EU as a whole grew 0.8 percent in the first quarter and slowed only slightly to 0.7 percent in the following April to June period.

Faced with such challenges, Gentiloni urged EU countries to "intervene as needed in a spirit of solidarity" -- a veiled reference to old battles that pitted richer nations against poorer and more vulnerable ones.

"If we remain united ... we can ensure that the coming months will not be remembered as the winter of our discontent -- but as the harbinger of a new European spring," he added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Europe Winters Brussels Tank April May June All From Top Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Delaware Judge Denies Musk's Request to Delay Twit ..

Delaware Judge Denies Musk's Request to Delay Twitter Trial, But Adds Whistleblo ..

2 minutes ago
 US Trade Deficit Narrows by $10Bln to Reach Nearly ..

US Trade Deficit Narrows by $10Bln to Reach Nearly $71Bln in July - Gov't Data

2 minutes ago
 Steps will take for early rehabilitation of flood ..

Steps will take for early rehabilitation of flood victims: Administrator Karachi ..

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court instructs CDA to hold meeting ..

Islamabad High Court instructs CDA to hold meeting with residents of slum areas

2 minutes ago
 Over 70% of Hungarians Consider Sanctions Against ..

Over 70% of Hungarians Consider Sanctions Against Russia Harmful to Europe - Pol ..

8 minutes ago
 Japan keens to invest in Pakistan's Railways, Avia ..

Japan keens to invest in Pakistan's Railways, Aviation sector: Envoy

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.