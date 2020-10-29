Europe Registers Highest Weekly Spike in New COVID-19 Cases as Total Tops 10Mln - WHO

Europe has registered its highest weekly spike in new COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic as 1.5 million new positive tests have been registered over the past seven days, taking the region's case total past 10 million, Dr. Hans Kluge, the World Health Organization's (WHO) regional director for Europe, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Europe has registered its highest weekly spike in new COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic as 1.5 million new positive tests have been registered over the past seven days, taking the region's case total past 10 million, Dr. Hans Kluge, the World Health Organization's (WHO) regional director for Europe, said on Thursday.

"This week, the European Region registered the highest weekly incidence of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with over 1.5 million cases reported in the past 7 days. The total number of confirmed cases has moved from 7 to 9 million in just 14 days, and, today, Europe exceeded the 10-million-case milestone," Kluge said in a statement at an emergency meeting of health ministers from the region.

Warning that Europe was once again at the "epicenter" of the pandemic and that the WHO has "very real concern" over the current epidemiological situation, Kluge stated that hospitalizations have risen to the level seen during COVID-19's first wave this past spring.

"Hospitalizations have risen to levels unseen since the spring (over 10 per 100 000 population in a third of reporting countries in Europe)," Kluge stated.

In addition to the increase in new cases and hospitalizations, a sharp rise in mortality has also been observed over recent days, particularly among elderly and at-risk groups, the WHO's regional director said.

"Mortality has also taken a sharp ascent (a 32% increase across the Region last week). The virus has spread back into older and at-risk groups, and the youth exclusivity in the share of the spread no longer applies. Early all-cause mortality signals from some countries give a clear warning: we can quickly recede into significant excess mortality," Kluge stated.

Several countries across Europe, including Italy and Austria, have broken their single-day record for new COVID-19 cases over recent days. The surge in new cases has prompted many governments in the region to reintroduce stringent social distancing measures, such as curfews and business closures.